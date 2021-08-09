SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 Rank Card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the rank card for the recruitment of Constable to the various post. The candidates who have appeared for the examination in the SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 Exam can now check their individual Rank on the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in. The candidates must note that they can check the rank card by using Registration Number and Registered Password and by clicking on ‘Result / Marks Link’ on the candidate dashboard.Also Read - IAF Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Notified for Group C Civilian Posts; Check Eligibility, How to Apply Here

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 Rank Card

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check their rank card:

Visit the official website.i.e.ssc.nic.in. Click on ‘Uploading of Ranks of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 A notice PDF will be opened. Candidates can download Download SSC GD 2018 Rank Card through the login given on the homepage. Enter your username, password, captcha code and click on the login button. The rank card will be displayed. Download SSC GD 2018 Rank Card and save it for future reference.

The commission has already released the final Result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 on 21 & 28 January 2021. Now the Commission has decided to upload the Ranks of the selected candidates who were finally recommended for appointment.

According to the SSC GD 2018 Result, a total of 1,02,889 candidates were recommended for the appointment out of which 11751 were female candidates and 91138 were male candidates.