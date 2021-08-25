SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: As the application deadline ends on August 31, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) On Wednesday issued an important notice for the candidates and said the deadline will not be extended further.Also Read - CRPF Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced For Various Posts in CRPF; No Exam Required | Check Salary, Official Notification Here

"It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e., 31.08.2021 and not wait till the last date. No extension of the last date for submission of online applications will be granted," read the official notice.

Notably, the SSC is holding the SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination, 2021. The SSC has earlier said that it will conduct Computer Based Examination (CBE) only in English and Hindi for filling up of Constable (GD) 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme.

SSC GD Constable Exam 2021: Important dates

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: August 31

Last date and time for making online fee payment: September 2

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: September 7

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of the Bank): September 9

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

As per the job notification, the candidates should have passed Class 10 from a recognised board/ university.

Candidates who have not acquired essential educational qualifications as of the stipulated date will not be eligible and need not apply.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates should be of 18-23 years as on 01.08.2021. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02.08.1998 and later than 01.08.2003.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply

As per the job notification, the applications must be submitted in online mode on ssc.nic.in.

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission as shared above.

Go to the ‘Apply’ link available on the homepage.

Alternatively, click on the direct link here – SSC GD Constable 2021

Complete the registration process and log in using username and password.

Fill the application form, make payment and submit.

Take a print of the submitted application form for any future reference.

SSC GD Constable Exam 2021: Application fee

Fee payable: Rs 100 (Rs one hundred only).

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

SSC GD Constable Exam 2021: Pay scale for

Pay Level-3 (Rs 21700-69100).