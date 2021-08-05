SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Candidates who are interested to join in the Defence Forces of the country, here comes wonderful job opportunities for them. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently released the recruitment notification for the posts of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) on its official website. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 on the official website ssc.nic.in by 31 August 2021. The registration process for this has been started from July 17.Also Read - CGPSC State Engineering Service Recruitment 202: Apply for AE Posts At psc.cg.gov.in, Other Details Here

Candidates must apply for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 on or before 31 August 2021 at ssc.nic.in or through the 'UMANG app'. Selected candidates will be called for SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 for which the dates shall be notified later.

It must be noted that through this recruitment process, the candidates will be selected for Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA).

As per the job notification, a total of 25271 posts will be recruited in Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Assam Rifles. In this SSC GD Constable Recruitment, there are 7545 posts of BSF, 8464 posts of CISF, 3806 posts of SSB, 1431 posts of ITBP and 240 posts of SSF.

The notification stated that the selected candidates on these posts will be given a salary of Rs 21700 to Rs 69100 per month. The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, physical test, medical test and document verification.

To apply for SSC GD Constable 2021, candidates must have passed class 10th. Along with this, the age of the candidates should be between 18 years to 23 years.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Notification Date: July 17, 2021

Last date of offline Challan: September 4, 2021

Last date for payment through Challan: September 7, 2021

Last date of application: August 31, 2021

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Interested candidates applying for SSC GD Constable 2021 should be Matriculation or 10th class pass from a recognized Board/ University

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Age limit

As per the job notification, the age of the candidates should be between 18 years to 23 years.

SSC GD Constable Salary

Pay Level-3: Rs 21700 to Rs 69100

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

General Male – Rs 100

Female/SC/ST/Ex-serviceman – No Fee

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Force-wise Vacancy

BSF: 7545

CISF: 8464

CRPF: 0

SSB: 3806

ITBP: 1431

AR: 3785

NIA: 0

SSF: 240