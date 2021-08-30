SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: The application process for recruitment to the post of Staff SSC GD Constable and Rifleman will come to an end tomorrow, August 31, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can still apply for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 through the official website — ssc.nic.in — till tomorrow end of the day. They can also apply through ‘UMANG app’ on their mobile phones. All candidates successfully applying for the post will be called for SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 for which the dates shall be notified later.Also Read - Railway Recruitment 2021: Last Few Days Left to Fill 1664 Vacancies in North Central Railway; Check Salary, Post Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had on Wednesday issued an important notice for the candidates saying that the deadline will not be extended any further. "It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e., 31.08.2021 and not wait till the last date. No extension of the last date for submission of online applications will be granted," read the official notice.

The SSC had published the notification for a total of 25,271 Vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and in Assam Rifles on its website (ssc.nic.in) and in the employment newspapers dated 17 July to 23 July, 2021.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Candidates seeking to apply for SSC GD Constable 2021 should be Class 10th passed from a government-recognised Board/institute and their age should be between 18 to 23 years.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 Official Notification 2021

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Salary

Pay Level-3 Rs 21700- 69100/-

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of SSC GD Constable Online Exam. All candidates whose online applications are found to be in order will be called to appear in the Computer Based Test (CBT).

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission — ssc.nic.in.

Go to the ‘Apply’ menu available on the homepage.

Complete the registration process by entering the required details.

Log in using the candidate’s username and password.

Fill in the application form, pay the application fee and click on submit.

Take a print of the application form for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can also apply by clicking on the direct link below.

Direct link to apply for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

General Male – Rs 100

Female/SC/ST/Ex-serviceman – No Fee

SSC GD Constable vacancies in SSF are to be filled on All India basis whereas vacancies in all other CAPFs will be filled as per the vacancies available in various states/UTs. In addition, vacancies are earmarked for the Border Guarding Districts and Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts which are reserved for the candidates of these districts only.