SSC GD Admit Cards 2021: Candidates who have applied for the SSC GD 2021 exam, here is an update for you. The Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC GD Admit Card 2021 soon on the official website ssc.nic.in and other regional websites. According to latest media reports, the SSC GD Admit Card 2021 is likely to be released in October's second or third week. The admit card will also be issued on the respective regional websites.

The candidates must know that the selected would get a basic salary of Rs 21700, transport allowance, house rent allowance, and dearness allowance.

Vacancies and important dates

The written examination will be held from November 16 to December 15, 2021.

As per the notification, 7545 CRPF, 8464 CISF, 3806 SSB, 1431 ITBP, 3785 AR, and 240 SSF vacancies are available.

Selection process

The selection of the candidates would be done on the basis of performance in computer-based written tests, physical eligibility tests, and medical tests. These tests would be followed by a document verification round for the final stage of selection.

Exam pattern

The duration of the written exam would be 1 hour 30 minutes.

The total number of questions would be 100, carrying one mark each.