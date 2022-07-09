SSC Head Constable, Delhi Police Driver Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the Constable(Driver)-Male and Head Constable(AWO/TPO) posts in Delhi Police. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — ssc.nic.in. The online application has started on July 08, 2022. Applicants can apply for the above posts till July 29. For more details on the SSC Recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - DU Recruitment 2022: Zakir Hussain Delhi College Evening to Recruit 55 Assistant Professors| Read Details Here

Important Dates

Dates for submission of online applications: July 08 to 29, 2022

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: July 29, 2022

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: July 29, 2022

Last date and time for making online fee payment: July 30, 2022

Last date for payment through Challan (during Working hours of Bank): July 30, 2022

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges: August 02, 2022

Schedule of Computer Based Examination: October, 2022

Vacancy Details

Constable (Driver)-Male: 1411 posts

Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Male: 573 posts

Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Female: 284 posts.

Pay Scale

Constable (Driver)-Male: 1411 posts: Pay Level-3 (₹ 21700- 69100)

Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Male/Female: Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25500-81100)

Age Limit

Constable (Driver)-Male: 21 to 30 years of age

Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Male: 18 to 27 years

Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Female: 18 to 27 years

Eligibility Criteria

Constable (Driver)-Male: 10+2 (Senior Secondary) passed or equivalent from a recognized Board (as on 29.07.2022 i.e. the closing date of receipt of online application). Should be able to drive heavy vehicles with confidence. Valid driving license for Heavy Motor Vehicles (as on closing date of receipt of online application). Possess knowledge of maintenance of vehicles. For more details, check the official notification here.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before July 29, 2022, through the official website —ssc.nic.in.