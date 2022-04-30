SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will end the registration process for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2021 today, April 30, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can do so by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. As per the official notice, the vacancies for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN is 3603. Meanwhile, a total of 3698 vacant MTS posts will be filled. Over 7000 vacant posts will be filled. For more details about the SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Result Declared: Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2021 Important Dates

Dates for submission of online applications: March 22 to April 30, 2022

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: April 30, 2022

Last date and time for making online fee payment: May 2, 2022

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: May 03, 2022

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): May 4, 2022

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges: May 5 to May 9, 2022

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): July 5 to 22, 2022.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above are advised to check the education qualification, age limit from the official notification shared below: Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Application Starts For 35 Posts; BE, BTech Degree Holders Can Apply at sbi.co.in

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a sum of Rs 100 as an application fee. Meanwhile, women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from paying the application fee. Also Read - Delhi EWS Admission Result 2022 Declared: Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

The age limits for the posts as per the Recruitment Rules of various User Departments are:

MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue): 18-25 years

Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS: 18-27 years

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2021 Apply Online

Applications must be submitted in online mode at the website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

NOTE: The last date to apply for 7301 vacant posts is today, April 30, 2022.