SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before April 30, 2022, by visiting the official website — ssc.nic.inAlso Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Senior Lecturer, Other Posts at upsc.gov.in Before March 31

The Commission will conduct the SSC MTS Tier-1 examination in the month of July. As per the official notice, the vacancies for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN is 3603. Meanwhile, the MTS vacancies will be notified later. Also Read - PGCIL Recruitment 2022: Registration For Diploma Trainee Post Begins at powergridindia.com

Important Dates to Remember

Dates for submission of online applications: March 22 to April 30, 2022

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: April 30, 2022

Last date and time for making online fee payment: May 2, 2022

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: May 03, 2022

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): May 4, 2022

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges: May 5 to May 9, 2022

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): July 2022

Dates of Paper-II Examination (Descriptive): To be notified later

SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The age limits for the posts as per the Recruitment Rules of various User Departments are: Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Application Process to End Soon For Specialist Cadre Officers Posts; Apply Online at sbi.co.in

MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue): 18-25 years

Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS: 18-27 years

SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above are advised to check the education qualification, age limit from the official notification shared below.

Application Fee: Candidates are required to pay a sum of Rs 100 as an application fee. Meanwhile, women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from paying the application fee.

How to Apply Online?

Applications must be submitted in online mode at the website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.