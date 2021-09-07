SSC MTS Paper 1 Exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the admit card for the Multi-Tasking (Non-technical) Staff Examination 2020. The SSC MTS Paper 1 Exam 2020 is scheduled to be conducted from October 5 to October 20, the Commission announced. Candidates can download the SSC MTS Paper 1 admit card from the official website — ssc.nic.in.Also Read - UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Apply For Private Secretary, Section Officer Posts on uidai.gov.in. | Check Last Date and Other Details Here

Candidates who qualify in the SSC MTS Paper 1 Exam 2020 will be eligible for the Paper 2 exam. Candidates will be recruited in Group C, non Ministerial posts of various Non-technical departments.

The exam was initially scheduled for last year, after which it was postponed to July 2021. However, due to the devastating second wave of pandemic, the MTS Tier I exam was further postponed till now.

SSC MTS Paper 1 Exam 2020 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the MTS Tier 1 admit card link in the ‘Announcements’ section

Step 3: Login with your details

Step 4: Your admit card will be on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout to carry it on the day of exam.

The SSC MTS Paper 1 exam will carry a total of 100 marks to be completed in 90 mins. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.