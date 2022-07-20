SSC Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Translator, Junior Hindi Translator, and others. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The registration process has started from today, July 20, 2022. The last date for the submission of the application form is August 04, 2022. As per the official notification, the vacancies will be determined in due course.Also Read - Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Register For 1380 Posts at assamrifles.gov.in| Here's How to Apply

Important Dates

Dates for submission of online applications: July 20 to August 04

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: August 04

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: August 04

Last date and time for making online fee payment: August 05

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): August 05

Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’and online payment of Correction Charges: August 06, 2022

Schedule of Computer Based Examination: October, 2022

Vacancy Details

Junior Hindi Translator Junior Translator Senior Hindi Translator

Pay Scale

Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS): Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)

Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board): Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)

Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ): Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)

Junior Translator (JT)/ Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/JHT: Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)

Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/Departments/Offices Level-7: (Rs.44900- 142400)

SSC Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and the selection process through the official notification shared below.

SSC Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

SSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. For more details check the official website of the Staff Selection Commission.