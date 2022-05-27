SSC Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission, Ladakh has invited online applications from interested and eligible candidates to apply for the Selection Posts. Those candidates who are interested can check the salary and official notification from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The online application process has commenced from May 23, 2022. The last date to apply online is June 13, 2022. Candidates can edit/make changes to their application form from May 27 to May 29, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 797 vacant posts will be filled.Also Read - NEET MDS Result 2022 Declared; Here's How to Check Scores at natboard.edu.in

For details on education qualification, pay scale, and application form, please read below.

SSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Dates for submission of online applications: May 23 to June 13

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: June 13 (upto23.00PM)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: June 15 (23.00PM)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: June 16 (23.00PM)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): June 18

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment: May 27 to 29

Dates of Computer Based Examination: August 2022 (tentatively)

SSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Selection Posts: 797 posts

SSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and age limit through the official notification shared below.

SSC Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Recruitment to Selection Posts will be made through Computer Based Mode consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions.

SSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

SSC Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.