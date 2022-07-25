SSC Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) is hiring candidates for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website —ssc.nic.in — before August 04, 2022. As per the official notification, vacancies will be determined in due course. Before submission of the online application, candidates must check that they have filled correct details in each field of the form. One can check the important details, eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, and other details here.Also Read - Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply For 481 Management Trainee Posts Before August 07| Read Details Here

SSC Important Dates

Dates for submission of online applications: July 20 to August 04

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: August 04

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: August 04

Last date and time for making online fee payment: August 05

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): August 05

Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’and online payment of Correction Charges: August 06, 2022

Schedule of Computer Based Examination: October 2022

SSC Vacancy Details

Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS)

Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board)

Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ)

Junior Translator (JT)/ Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/JHT

Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/Departments/Offices

SSC Pay Scale

Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS): Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)

Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board): Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)

Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ): Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)

Junior Translator (JT)/ Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/JHT: Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)

Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/Departments/Offices: Level-7 (Rs.44900- 142400)

SSC Eligibility Criteria

For post codes 'A' to 'D'(Junior Hindi Translator/Junior Translator in various Central Government Ministries/Departments / Offices)::

Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; or

Master’s degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level. For more details, check the official notification shared below.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

Fee can be paid through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit, or Debit card or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply for the Junior Translator and other posts through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply is August 04, 2022