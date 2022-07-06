SSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) on Wednesday released the Revised SSC examination calendar for the year 2022 -2023. Candidates planning to appear for the exams can check the detailed schedule through the Commission’s official website at ssc.nic.in.The examination calendar contains details such as the name of the examination, date of advertisement, closing date, and month of exam.Also Read - Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply For 272 Posts Before July 20| Check Details Here

SSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 Important Dates

According to the SSC Revised exam calendar 2022-2023, the Constable(driver), Head Constable, and Junior Hindi Translator examination will be conducted in the month of October 2022. The SI in Delhi Police, JE, Stenographer Grade C and D exams will be conducted in the month of November, 2022.

The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 will be held in February, March 2023. Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2022 will be conducted in January- February 2023.

SSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022: How to Download?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Revised Calendar of SSC Examinations for the year 2022-23 .”

.” A new webpage will be open on the screen.

Your SSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the SSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the examination calendar from the link given above. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of the Staff Selection Commission.