SSC Selection Post Recruitment 2021: The Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for SSC Selection Phase-9 Post Recruitment 2021 from eligible candidates, the registration for which ends on 25th Oct 2021 at ssc.nic.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 3,261 posts.

The SSC will conduct the Computer Based Examination (CBE) for Matriculation level, Higher Secondary Level, Graduation and above Level posts under Selection Post Phase-IX 2021 Examination from 2nd to 10th February 2022. Candidates need to apply separately for Matriculation level, Higher Secondary Level, Graduation & above Level posts.

Important dates for SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 2021 Recruitment:

Submission of online applications: 24th Sep to 25th Oct 2021

Last date for receipt of the application: 25th October 2021 (up to 11.30 PM)

Last date for making online fee payment: 28th October 2021 (11.30 PM)

Last date for generation of offline challan: 28th October 2021 (11.30 PM)

Last date for payment through challan (during working hours of bank): 1st November 2021

Date of Computer Based Examination: 2nd to 10th February 2022

SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 2021: How to Apply Online?

Go to the SSC official website — ssc.nic.in

Click on the link ‘Others’

Click on the link ‘Apply’

Login as new user

Fill in the basic details

Fill in the additional details

Click on the ‘I Agree’ box and submit.

SSC Selection Phase-9 Post Recruitment 2021: Check official notification

SSC Selection Phase-9 Post Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply online

NOTE: After successful submission of online application, candidates must take a printout of the application form for submitting the same along with the requisite documents, duly self-attested, as and when called for by the commission after the conduct of Computer Based Examination.