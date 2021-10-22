SSC Selection Post Recruitment 2021: The Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for SSC Selection Phase-9 Post Recruitment 2021 from eligible candidates, the registration for which ends on 25th Oct 2021 at ssc.nic.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 3,261 posts.Also Read - RITES Recruitment 2021: Apply For Engineer Posts At rites.com/Career; Check Pay Scale, Eligibility Criteria | Other Details Here
The SSC will conduct the Computer Based Examination (CBE) for Matriculation level, Higher Secondary Level, Graduation and above Level posts under Selection Post Phase-IX 2021 Examination from 2nd to 10th February 2022. Candidates need to apply separately for Matriculation level, Higher Secondary Level, Graduation & above Level posts. Also Read - UPPCL Recruitment: Notification Released, Apply Now For 240 Assistant Accountant Posts For Commerce Graduates
Important dates for SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 2021 Recruitment:
- Submission of online applications: 24th Sep to 25th Oct 2021
- Last date for receipt of the application: 25th October 2021 (up to 11.30 PM)
- Last date for making online fee payment: 28th October 2021 (11.30 PM)
- Last date for generation of offline challan: 28th October 2021 (11.30 PM)
- Last date for payment through challan (during working hours of bank): 1st November 2021
- Date of Computer Based Examination: 2nd to 10th February 2022
SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 2021: How to Apply Online?
- Go to the SSC official website — ssc.nic.in
- Click on the link ‘Others’
- Click on the link ‘Apply’
- Login as new user
- Fill in the basic details
- Fill in the additional details
- Click on the ‘I Agree’ box and submit.
SSC Selection Phase-9 Post Recruitment 2021: Check official notification Also Read - IBPS PO 2021 Recruitment: Notification Out For Over 4000 Vacancies, Apply From This Date | Important Deets Here
SSC Selection Phase-9 Post Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply online
NOTE: After successful submission of online application, candidates must take a printout of the application form for submitting the same along with the requisite documents, duly self-attested, as and when called for by the commission after the conduct of Computer Based Examination.