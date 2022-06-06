SSC Selection Post Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) will end the registration process for 797 Selection posts on June 13, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, ssc.nic.in. As per the earlier notification, the registration process has started on May 23, 2022. Applicants can pay the online fee till June 15, 2022. The Commission will open the application correction window from June 27 to 29, 2022. During this time period, candidates can add/ edit/ or make changes to their application form. For more details, please scroll down.Also Read - CLAT 2022 Admit Card Released; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket At consortiumofnlus.ac.in

SSC Selection Post Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Dates for submission of online applications: May 23 to June 13

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: June 13 (upto23.00 PM)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: June 15 (23.00 PM)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: June 16 (23.00 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): June 18

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment: June 27 to June 29, 2022

Dates of Computer Based Examination: August 2022 (tentatively)

SSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Selection Posts: 797 posts

SSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and age limit through the official notification from the direct link given below:

SSC Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

The recruitment to Selection Posts will be made through Computer Based Mode consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions.

SSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from payment of the fee.

How to Apply Online For SSC Recruitment 2022?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in till June 13, 2022.