SSC Selection Post Phase X Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) will end the online registration process for Selection Post phase X/2022 today, June 13, 2022. Candidates can apply through the official website at ssc.nic.in. The online application has started on May 12. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2065 vacancies will be filled across the country. Candidates can make changes to their application form from June 20 to 24, 2022. The computer-based test will take place in the month of August 2022(tentatively).Also Read - Ministry of Finance Recruitment 2022: Apply for DEA Internship Scheme Till June 16| Check Stipend Here

SSC Selection Post Phase X Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Dates for submission of online applications: May 12 to June 13

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: June 13 (up to 23.00 PM)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: June 15 (23.00 PM)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: June 16 (23.00 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): June 18

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment June 20 to June 24 (23:00 PM)

Dates of Computer Based Examination: August 2022 (tentatively)

SSC Selection Post Phase X Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

A total of 2065 vacant posts will be filled across the country. Also Read - UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Register For 19 Posts Tomorrow; Apply Now at uidai.gov.in

SSC Selection Post Phase X Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes(ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee. Also Read - Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 5636 Apprentice Posts Before June 30| Read Details Here

SSC Selection Post Phase X Recruitment 2022: Eligibility, Selection Procedure

“Recruitment to Selection Posts will be made through Examination in Computer Based Mode consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions,” reads the official notification. Candidates who want to apply for the posts are advised to check the education qualification, and age limit through the official notification shared below:

SSC Selection Post Phase X Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before June 13, 2022, through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.