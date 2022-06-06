SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India(SBI) will end the registration process for the engagement of retired officers of SBI on June 07, 2022. Candidates who have not applied for the posts yet can do so by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. As per the earlier notification, a total of 641 posts will be filled in the Bank through this recruitment drive. The application process has commenced on May 18, 2022. “Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility,” reads the official notice.Also Read - CLAT 2022 Admit Card Released; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket At consortiumofnlus.ac.in

SBI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The registration process has started on: May 18, 2022.

The registration process will end on: June 07, 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy

Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): 503 posts

Channel Manager SupervisorAnytime Channels (CMS-AC): 130 posts

Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): 08 posts

SBI Recruitment 2022 Check Expected Salary

Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): Rs 36, 000 Per Month

Channel Manager SupervisorAnytime Channels (CMS-AC): Rs 41,000 Per Month

Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): Rs 41,000 Per Month

SBI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the education qualification, and age limit through the official notification shared below. Also Read - Manipur Board Result 2022: COHSEM Declares Class 12th Result 2022 Today| Check Direct Link Here

SBI Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Also Read - TS TET Hall Ticket 2022 Released; Direct Link, Steps to Download Admit Card Here

Short Listing

Interview

SBI Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply for the 641 posts through the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in till June 07, 2022. For more details about the recruitment process, please check the official website of the State Bank of India.