Supreme Court of India (SCI) Recruitment 2022: The Supreme Court of India(SCI) will end the registration process for the post of Junior Court Assistant (Group 'B' NonGazetted) today, July 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Court — sci.gov.in before the deadline ends. A total of 210 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

"The number of vacancies is tentative and subject to change i.e. increase or decrease due to administrative reasons," SCI in an official notification said. Usual relaxation in age will be admissible to SC/ST/OBC/Physically challenged/Ex-Servicemen and dependents of Freedom Fighters as per Government Rules.

Supreme Court Junior Court Assistant Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The online registration begins from: June 18, 2022 The online registration ends on: July 10, 2022

Supreme Court of India Vacancy Details

Junior Court Assistant (Group ‘B’ NonGazetted): 210 posts

Supreme Court Junior Court Assistant Salary

Selected candidates will be placed in Level 6 of Pay Matrix with initial Basic Pay of Rs. 35,400/-. The approximate Gross Salary as per the existing rate of allowances including HRA comes to Rs. 63068/- per month (pre-revised pay scale PB-2 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4200/-)

Supreme Court Junior Court Assistant Education Qualification

Bachelor’s degree of a recognized University.

Minimum speed of 35 w.p.m. in English Typing on Computer.

Knowledge of Computer operation.

Supreme Court Junior Court Assistant Selection Procedure

The eligible candidates will have to appear in the tests in the following subjects

Objective Type Question paper with multiple choice answers containing 100 questions Objective Type Computer Knowledge Test (25 questions) Typing (English) test on Computer with minimum speed 35 w.p.m. after deduction of mistakes (mistakes allowed 3%) Descriptive Test (in the English Language) consists of Comprehension passage, Precis Writing, and Essay Writing. Interview.

Supreme Court Junior Court Assistant Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, and OBC categories are required to pay Rs. 500 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PH/Freedom Fighter categories are required to pay Rs 250.

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply through the official website sci.gov.in before July 10, 2022(today). For more details, check the notification given below.