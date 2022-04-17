Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022: The Supreme Court of India(SCI) has issued a notification, inviting online applications from Indian citizens for filling up vacancies for the ex-cadre posts of Court Assistant(Junior Translator). Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website — sci.gov.in —from Monday, April 18, 2022. The online application process will conclude on May 14, 2022. Note, the number of vacancies is tentative and subject to change i.e. increase or decrease due to administrative reasons. A total of 25 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply For Sub-Inspector, Other Posts at bsf.gov.in| Read Details Here

Vacancy Details

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Assamese): 2 posts

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Bengali): 2 posts

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Telugu): 2 posts

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Gujarati): 2 posts

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Urdu): 2 posts

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Marathi): 2 posts

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Tamil): 2 posts

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Kannada): 2 posts

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Malayalam): 2 posts

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Manipuri) 2 posts

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Odia): 2 posts

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Punjabi): 2 posts

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Nepali): 1 post

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Court Assistant (Ex-cadre) (Junior Translator-for translation from English to Assamese and vice-versa): Graduate from recognized University with English & Assamese language as subjects. Two years experience in translation work from English to Assamese language and vice-versa in any Govt. or reputed Private Institution.

Court Assistant (Ex-cadre) (Junior Translator-for translation from English to Bengali and vice-versa): Graduate from recognized University with English & Bengali language as subjects.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria, other details from the official notification given below.

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the post of Junior Translator should be above 18 years and below 32 years of age.

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

The following selection procedure has been prescribed for adjudging the suitability of the candidates for the appointment to the said posts:

Written Test

Typing Speed Test

Viva

How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates are required to apply online from the Supreme Court website, www.sci.gov.in from April 18, 2022.