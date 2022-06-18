Supreme Court of India (SCI) Recruitment 2022: The Supreme Court of India(SCI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting online applications from Indian citizens for filling up vacancies for the post of Junior Court Assistant (Group ‘B’ NonGazetted). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Court — sci.gov.in. The registration process will begin today, June 18, 2022. Applicants can apply till July 10, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 210 vacant posts will be filled. “The number of vacancies is tentative and subject to change i.e. increase or decrease due to administrative reasons,” reads the official notification.Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Registration Ends Today; Check Mode of Examination, Steps to Apply

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online registration begins from: June 18, 2022 The online registration ends on: July 10, 2022

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Junior Court Assistant (Group ‘B’ NonGazetted): 210 posts

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Selected candidates will be placed in Level 6 of Pay Matrix with initial Basic Pay of Rs. 35,400/-. The approximate Gross Salary as per the existing rate of allowances including HRA comes to Rs. 63068/- per month (pre-revised pay scale PB-2 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4200/-) Also Read - AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 400 Junior Executive Posts at aai.aero| Check Salary Here

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 Check Eligibility Criteria

Bachelor’s degree of a recognized University.

Minimum speed of 35 w.p.m. in English Typing on Computer.

Knowledge of Computer operation.

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

The eligible candidates will have to appear in the tests in the following subjects Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule Likely to be Released Soon; Check List of Documents, Steps to Register

Objective Type Question paper with multiple choice answers containing 100 questions

Objective Type Computer Knowledge Test (25 questions)

Typing (English) test on Computer with minimum speed 35 w.p.m. after deduction of mistakes (mistakes allowed 3%)

Descriptive Test (in the English Language) consists of Comprehension passage, Precis Writing, and Essay Writing.

Interview.

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, and OBC categories are required to pay Rs. 500 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PH/Freedom Fighter categories are required to pay Rs 250.

How to Apply Online For Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022?

Eligible candidates are required to apply online from the Supreme Court website, www.sci.gov.in from June 18, 2022.