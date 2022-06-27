Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022: The Supreme Court of India has invited online applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Court Assistant. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the apex court, sci.gov.in. The registration process will end on July 10, 2022. The Supreme Court of India Recruitment process aims to fill 210 posts. Candidates can check the education qualification, selection process and other details here.Also Read - Kolkata Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 2266 Posts Till Today at wbpolice.gov.in| Read Details Here

Important Dates Here

The registration process will begin: June 18, 2022

The registration process will end: July 10, 2022

Supreme Court of India Vacancy Details

Junior Court Assistant: 210 posts

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Bachelor’s degree of a recognized University. Minimum speed of 35 w.p.m. in English Typing on Computer. Knowledge of Computer operation.

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the education qualification, age limit, and election process from the link given below.

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 30 years of age as on July 1, 2022.

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/OBC candidates are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PH/Freedom Fighter candidates are required to pay Rs 250 as an application fee.

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply through the sci.gov.in before July 10, 2022. After successful completion of the online application form, a candidate will be able to preview his/her duly submitted application. The candidate is advised to get a printout of the filled-up application for his/her record.