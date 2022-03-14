TNTET Registration 2022: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has started the application process for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022 from Monday, March 14. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Teachers Recruitment Board at www.trb.tn.nic.in. The last date for submission of the online application is April 13.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Senior Lecturer, Other Posts on upsc.gov.in; Apply Before This Date

TNTET 2022 Paper I and II examination dates will be announced later. The exam will last three hours which will include 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs).

For further details on TNTET 2022 application process and official notification, candidates can scroll below.

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates must be at least 18 years old. There is no maximum age limit to apply for TNTET 2022.

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment 2022: Application fee

For all candidates except SC, SCA, ST, and Person with Disability, the examination fee is Rs 500. The examination fee for SC, SCA, ST, and PWD candidates is Rs 250.

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates should apply only through the TRB website www.trb.tn.nic.in in the online method. Separate applications should be used for Paper-I and Paper-II.

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment 2022: Check official notification here

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply online