Telangana Police Recruitment 2021: Telangana Police Recruitment 2021 notification has been released for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can apply till August 29. The number of vacancies for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor is 151. The candidates can apply for the post on the official website i.e. tslprb.in.

The candidates must note that the pay scale for the post will range from Rs. 54,000 to Rs. 13,3630. For applying for the post, candidates must not have attained 34 years of age as of July 1, 2021.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for the post:

Go to the official website- tslprb.in.

Click on the Apply Online option.

Candidates who have not registered yet, have to register first.

After completing the registration process, candidates can fill their application form with the necessary details.

After filling the application form, candidates can pay the fees online via net banking or credit it debits card.

Candidates should download a copy of the form for future reference.

Here are some of the important details: