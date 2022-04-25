Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: For the candidates who are interested in joining the police department, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for you. The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Monday released a recruitment notification. Eligible candidates will be hired for the posts of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT), Constable, Firemen, Warder, Sub Inspector, and others. The online registration process for the various posts will begin from May 2, 2022. Applicants can apply for the same till May 20, 2022.Also Read - UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For Supply Inspector, Other Posts on upsssc.gov.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

Interested candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website of TSLPRB at tslprb.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 16,614 vacant posts will be filled.

Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The Online Application begins: May 2, 2022

The Online Application ends: May 20, 2022

Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Vacancies of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Post

Total: 15,644 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) in Police Department: 4965 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) in Police Department: 4423 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 100 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 5010 posts

Constable in Telangana Special Police Force Department: 390 posts

Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 610 posts

Warders (Male) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 136 posts

Warders (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 10 posts

Vacancies of SCT SI Civil and/or Equivalent Posts

Total: 554 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) in Police Department: 414 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) in Police Department: 66 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 5 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 23 posts

Sub Inspector (Men) in Telangana State Special Protection Force Department: 12 posts

Station Fire Officer in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 26 posts

Deputy Jailor in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 08 posts

Vacancies of SCT PCs IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver

Total: 383 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications Organization) in Police Department: 262 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: 21 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: 100 posts

Vacancies of SCT SI IT & CO / PTO / ASI FPB

Total: 33 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications Organization in Police Department: 22 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector, Police Transport Organization (Men) in Police Department: 03 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, Finger Print Bureau in Police Department:08 posts

Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit through the official notification shared below.

Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected for the posts on the basis of

Preliminary Written Test (PWT)

Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Final Written Examination (FWE)

How to Apply Online?