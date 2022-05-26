TS Police Recruitment 2022: Job seekers, pay attention! Today, May 26 is the last day of application process for recruitment to over 17,000 posts in various departments of Telangana Police. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on the official website at –tslprb.in. The application window will remain open till 10 pm tonight.Also Read - TS Police Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for Over 200 Vacancies at tslprb.in; Check Last Date, Eligibility, Details Here

The recruitment drive to fill up 17,291 vacancies was announced earlier and for 225 vacancies of ‘Driver Operator’ in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department was announced recently. Initially, the last date for submission of applications was May 20, which was later extended to May 26. Also Read - ICMR Recruitment 2022: Apply For 18 Scientist C Posts Till June 05| Check Salary, Other Details Here

TS Police Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details Also Read - What is TULIP, The Urban Learning Internship Program, Run by Centre to Empower Fresh Graduates?

SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent Posts: 15,644 Posts

SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent Posts: 554 Posts

SCT PCs IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver: 383 Posts

SCT SI IT & CO / SI PTO / ASI FPB: 33 Posts

Transport Constable: 63 Posts

Prohibition & Excise Constable: 614 Posts

TS Police Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of board at tslprb.in

On the homepage, click the ‘Apply Online’ button and then register.

After registration, login and fill the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form.

Take a print out of the same for future reference.

TS Police Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates in the OC and BC categories with local status, as well as the general category, will have to pay the fee of Rs 800. SC and ST candidates from Telangana have to pay a fee of Rs 400.