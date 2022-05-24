TS Police Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Driver Operator, SI, Transport Constable, and Prohibition and Excise Constable. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official TSLPRB website tslprb.in till May 26, 10.00 PM.Also Read - TS Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for THESE Posts on tslprb.in | Check Details Here

An official notice on extending the last date of the TS Police Recruitment drive read, "Consequently, the last date of receipt of applications which was May 20, 2022 (till 10 pm) is now extended till Thursday, May 26, 2022 (till 10 pm). Candidates have to submit the Applications for Direct Recruitment to the above Posts through Online mode only in the prescribed proforma which is already made available on our website," the official notice read.

For the position of Driver Operator, there are a total of 225 vacancies in the Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department. The pay scale is Rs 31,040 – 92,050. Only men are eligible for this post. Meanwhile, the recruitment drive for the posts of SI, Transport Constable, and Prohibition & Excise Constable is being conducted to fill up a total of 17,291 vacancies. Read Notification Here.

Vacancy Details for SI/Constable positions:

SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent: 15,644

SCT PC IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver: 383

SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent: 554

SCT SI IT & CO / PTO / ASI FPB: 33

TS Police SI, Constable Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The recruitment to Telangana Police’s over 16k vacancies will be done in three phases. These are – Preliminary Written Test, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and a Final Written Examination.

Eligibility Criteria for position of Driver Operator

Age Limit: 21-25 years as on July 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification for position of Driver Operator

Must have passed the Intermediate (Class 12) examination from a recognised Board

10th pass (SSC) and an Industrial Training Institutional Certificate in Auto Electrician OR Mechanic Motor vehicle OR Mechanic Diesel OR Fitter.

Technical Qualification: Must have possessed a valid HMV License continuously for a period of two years and above as on date of this Notification.

TS Police Driver recruitment 2022 notification.

TS Police recruitment 2022 Application fee:

OC and BC Candidates with the local status in Telangana State have to pay a fee of Rs 800. However, SC and ST candidates who are Local to Telangana State have to pay only Rs 400 towards the same. All other Candidates will have to pay Rs 800.

A step-by-step guide to apply for TS Police recruitment 2022: