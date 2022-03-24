TS TET 2022: The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2022 will be held on June 12, the state government has announced. The Department of School Education has issued a notification in this regard on Thursday. Interested candidates can download the information bulletin and detailed notification from the official website — tstet.co.in from March 25. The applications can be submitted online from March 26 to April 12.Also Read - SIDBI Recruitment 2022: Today is Last Date to Apply For 100 Assistant Manager Posts; Apply Soon at sidbi.in

"Online applications are invited from candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to VIII in schools in Telangana State for appearance in the 1st Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TSTET-2022) to be conducted by Department of School Education, Government of Telangana in all districts of the state," the official notification read.

In addition to it, the government has also extended the validity period of the TET qualifying certificates for life. This provision will be effective from the date of enforcement of TET guidelines i.e., 11.02.2011, it added.

TS TET 2022: Eligibility

All candidates who possess D.Ed.,/ B.Ed., / Language Pandit or equivalent qualifications and candidates pursuing final year of the said courses during the academic year 2021-2022 with requisite percentage of marks obtained as given in information bulletin of TSTET and who aspire to become teachers for classes I to VIII in the schools of the State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad, Municipality, Private Aided Schools and Private unaided schools in Telangana State can appear for TS TET.

According to the new guidelines, candidates with graduation with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent in case of SC/ST/BC differently abled) and passed in bachelor of education/bachelor of education (special education) are also eligible to apply.

