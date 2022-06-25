Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2022: Territorial Army has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Territorial Army Officer. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the Territory Army on jointerritorialarmy.gov.in till July 30, 2022. The Territorial Army Officer Recruitment Notification 2022 aims to fill 13 vacant posts. Out of the total vacancies, 12 are reserved for male candidates and 1 post is reserved for 1 woman candidate. The registration process will begin on July 1, 2022.Also Read - IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022 Update: Vacancy Increased; Apply Before June 27| Check Deets Here

"The applicants must ensure that while filling their Application Form, they are providing their valid and active E-mail IDs as the concerned authorities may use electronic mode of communication while contacting them at different stages of examination process," Territorial Army in an official notice said.

Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The registration process will begin: July 1, 2022

The registration process will end: July 30, 2022

Territorial Army Officer Vacancy Details

Territorial Army Officer: 13 posts

Territory Army Officer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Graduate from any recognized university.

Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Selection Process:

Candidates whose application forms are found correct will be called for screening (written followed by interview only if passed in written exam) by a Preliminary Interview Board (PIB) by the respective Territorial Army Group Headquarters. Successful candidates will further undergo tests at a Service Selection Board (SSB) and Medical Board for final selection. Vacancies of male and female candidates will be determined as per organizational requirements.

Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Age Limit: 18 to 42 years as on last day of filing of application i.e. 30 July 2022.

Territory Army Officer Salary

Rank Pay Matrix Lieutenant Rs. 56,100 – 1,77,500 Captain Rs. 6,13,00-1,93,900 Major Rs. 6,94,00 – 2,07,200 Lt. Colonel Rs. 1,21,200 – 2,12400 Colonel Rs. 1,30,600- 2,15,900 Brigadier 1,39,600-2,17,600

Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before July 30, 2022, through the official website —jointerritorialarmy.gov.in.