New Delhi: The Territorial Army Recruitment 2021 has started. The candidates who are interested to join the army can apply on the official website i.e. jointerritorialarmy.gov.in. The notification was released for various officer posts. The last date to apply is August 19, 2021. Below, we have mentioned all the important dates.

Application process begins: July 20, 2021

Last date to apply: August 19, 2021

Written Exam: September 26, 2021

The candidates must note that for the selection in Territorial Army, the candidates will have to appear for a written test which will be held on September 26, 2021. Following the written exam, selected candidates will have to give an interview round too. After that happens, the shortlisted candidates will further undergo tests at a Service Selection Board (SSB) and Medical Board for final selection.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can apply for the posts:

Go to the official site- jointerritorialarmy.gov.in. Click on the link that reads about ‘Territorial Army Recruitment.’ A new window would open. Register yourself and fill all the details. Click on submit. Download your application form for any future references.

Here are some of the important details: