Territorial Army Recruitment 2021: Candidates who are interested to join the Army, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for them. The Territorial Army is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to post of Officers (Non Departmental) from Civilians. The candidates who are interested should submit their applications from 20 July 2021 to 19 August 2021 on official website – jointerritorialarmy.gov.in. As per the updates, the shortlisted candidates will be called for written test on 26 September 2021. The exam will be conducted across the country.

Once selected, the candidates will serve the nation in two capacities – as a civilian and as a soldier. However, before applying, the candidates must check educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, exam pattern and other updates.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application: 20 July 2021 Last Date of Online Application: 19 August 2021 Exam Date: 26 September 2021

Territorial Army Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification:

Graduate from any recognized university

Age Limit: 18 to 42 years

Territorial Army Recruitment 2021: Salary package

Lieutenant – Level 10 56,100 – 1,77,500 15500/- Captain Level 10A – 6,13,00 – 1,93,900 15500/- Major Level 11 – 6,94,00 – 2,07,200 15500/- Lt Colonel Level – 12A 1,21,200 – 2,12400 15500/- Colonel Level 13 – 1,30,600 – 2,15,900 15500/- Brigadier Level 13A – 1,39,600 – 2,17,600 15500/

Territorial Army Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

After getting shortlisted, the candidates will be called for screening (written exam followed by interview only if passed in written exam) by a Preliminary Interview Board (PIB) by the respective Territorial Army Group Headquarters. However, the final selection will be based on tests conducted at a Service Selection Board (SSB) and Medical Board.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2021: Exam Pattern

As per updates, for the written test, there will be 200 questions of 200 marks on Reasoning, Elementary Mathematics, General Knowledge and English.

Each section has 50 questions of 50 marks

The total time duration of the exam is 4 hours

Qualifying Marks – Minimum 40% marks in each part of the paper separately and overall average of 50%.

Negative Marking – Candidates should note that there will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2021: Exam Centres

Jaipur

Pune

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Kolkata

Darjeeling

Guwahati

Dimapur

Chandigarh

Jalandhar

Shimla

Delhi

Ambala

Hisar

Lucknow

Allahabad

Agra

Bhubaneshwar

Dehradun

Udhampur

Srinagar

Nagrota

Territorial Army Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply

Online applications will be accepted through the official recruitment website from 20 July to 19 August 2021

Territorial Army Recruitment 2021: Application fee

The candidates applying for the posts of Territorial Army Officer will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200. Candidates can pay the application fee through online means as per their convenience.