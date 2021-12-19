TIFR Recruitment 2021: Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) has invited online applications to fill 12 vacancies for various posts including that of Administrative Officer, Scientific Assistant, Junior Engineer (JE), Administrative Assistant, Tradesman, Clerk, and others. The recruitment notification has been published in the employment newspaper dated 18 to 24 December 2021, against advertisement number 2021/13. Interested candidates can also apply for the posts from the official website of TIFR, tifr.res.in.Also Read - Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Apply For 5 Group C Posts; Check Age Limit, Other Details

Administrative Officer (D): 01 Post

Administrative Officer (B): 01 Post

Clerk (A): 1 Post

Work Assistant Masonry: 1 Post

Work Assistant Fitter: 1 Post

Scientific Assistant B: 1 Post

Junior Engineer (Civil): 1

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 1

Tradesman B Plumbing: 1

Tradesman B Electrical: 1

The upper age limit for various posts has been given below.

Administrative Officer (D): 45 years

Administrative Officer (B): 31 years

Clerk (A): 28 years

Work Assistant Masonry: 28 years

Work Assistant Fitter: 28 years

Scientific Assistant B: 28 years

Junior Engineer (Civil): 28 years

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 31 years

Tradesman B Plumbing: 31 years

Tradesman B Electrical: 28 years

Know-How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply online for TIFR Recruitment 2021 within 22 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. Candidates are advised to go through the short notification issued by the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.

Click HERE: TIFR Recruitment Detailed Notification