TISS Recruitment 2021: The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) has announced as many as 25 vacancies to fill the posts of Senior Research Officer, Research Officer and other posts. The education organization has invited applications from eligible candidates who have post-graduate qualification. Candidates who are interested can apply for TISS Job Notification 2021 through the prescribed applications format on or before the last date of submission of application.

Here are all the details you need to know about TISS Recruitment 2021 including important dates, vacancy details, education qualification, eligibility criteria, salary/pay and how to apply online:

IMPORTANT DATES

Last date of receiving application: March 27th, 2021, till 5 pm

Interview date and time: April 1, 2021 at 10 am

The shortlisted candidates will be communicated by email or phone to appear for the interview scheduled on April 01, 2021 at 10.00 a.m. in, TISS, Deonar.

VACANCIES

Senior Research Officer: 01 Post

Research Officer: 02 Posts

R&R Consultant: 01 Post

Data Analysts: 02 Posts

Research Investigators: 18 Posts

Office Assistant: 01 Post

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA & SALARY

Job Title: Senior Research Officer

Education & Experience: Masters in Social Work/Social Sciences/Humanities with minimum 2 years of research experience as Senior Research Officer and 5 years of experience as a research officer at the field level particularly in formulation, appraisal, execution/implementation, research, monitoring and evaluation studies.

Job Description: Conduct literature review, monitor and collect field data, data compilation, data analysis using statistical software, report writing, preparing status reports. S/he will be the custodian of baseline data related to the project, design baseline study, conceptualize and lead the project, leveraging internal and external resources and expertise for the project. S/he will be responsible to design and develop a Project Monitoring Framework (PMF), ensure incorporation of gender and diversity aspects in the PMF and coordinate actual activities on field, assist the Research Officers in the preparation of the research plans, capacitate the project team by providing relevant data and facilitate data collection, compilation and analysis developing quality standards and process indicators.

Eligibility: Proficiency in spoken & written Marathi language required. Familiarity with English will have an added advantage.

Duration: 8 months.

Remuneration: Consolidated Salary Rs. 55,000/- but not a constraint for an experienced candidate.

Job Title: Research Officer

Education & Experience: Masters in Social Work/Social Sciences/Humanities with 3 years of

experience as a research officer at the field level particularly in research/evaluation/assessment of government policies/programs/projects.

experience as a research officer at the field level particularly in research/evaluation/assessment of government policies/programs/projects. Job Description: Conduct literature review, monitor and collect field level data and data compilation. Provide necessary assistance to the Senior Research Officer in literature review, analysis of primary and secondary data, report writing and presentations. Additionally, s/he will be responsible for updating the database, preparing context analysis write-ups for use in various kinds of reports emanating from the Research project. Lead process- and photo-documentation of project activities and make this resource available to the SRO.

Eligibility: Proficiency in spoken & written Marathi language required. Familiarity with English will have an added advantage.

Duration: 8 months.

Compensation: Consolidate Salary Rs. 45,000/ but not a constraint for an experienced candidate.

Job Title: R&R Consultant

Education & Experience: Post Graduation in Social Work/ Social Sciences/ Humanities with 10 years of experience in formulation, appraisal, execution/implementation of impact and evaluation studies of government policies/programs/projects.

Job Description: Lead and coordinate the research/evaluation study, monitor the data collection at the field data, data entry, processing and analysis using statistical software. Strong report writing and preparing status report and presentation skills are necessary. Prior experience of conducting R&R activities, identification & preparation of PAPs, conducting public consultations and developing grievance redressal mechanism, handling of disbursement procedure in large infrastructure projects is necessary. S/he will lead the process of finalization of operational and monitoring plans in consultation with the Project Director.

Eligibility: Proficiency in spoken / written Marathi and English required. Candidates with knowledge of social laws and legal compliances of social security norms etc and working experience on the issues related to Fisherfolk communities will be given preference.

Duration: 8 months.

Compensation: Consolidate Salary Rs. 1,25,000/ but not a constraint for experienced candidates.

Job Title: Data Analysts

Education & Experience: Graduation with 5 years of experience in research / assessment/ evaluation of government policies/programs/projects.

Job Description: Designing and testing the research tools using the latest available software for online/offline data collection. S/he will also lead and coordinate the data collection, data entry, processing and analysis. Strong report writing and presentations skills is necessary. The candidate must have experience working in probability and statistics, time-series analysis, or econometrics as well as experience in the use of machine learning methods, for example, linear regression, correlation, statistical significance. A candidate will also require strong programming skills and experience working with tools such as Python, R Programming and substantial knowledge of big data platforms.

Eligibility: Proficiency in spoken / written Marathi and English required. Knowledge of Statistical

Software such as SPSS, Stata etc will have an added advantage.

Software such as SPSS, Stata etc will have an added advantage. Duration: 6 months.

Compensation: Consolidate Salary Rs. 50,000/ but not a constraint for experienced candidates.

Job Title: Research Investigators

Education & Experience: Bachelor's Degree in Social Sciences with minimum 2 years of experience

as a research investigator or field officer in any research, monitoring and evaluation, assessment studies

or projects.

as a research investigator or field officer in any research, monitoring and evaluation, assessment studies or projects. Job Description: Conducting interviews and Focus Group Discussion, Mapping and Listing activities, data entry. Candidates with report writing skills will have an added advantage.

Eligibility: Proficiency in spoken & written Marathi language required. Familiarity with English will have an added advantage.

Duration: 4 months.

Compensation: Consolidate Salary Rs. 33,000/ (including all other benefits i.c. TA, DA etc)

Job Title: Office Assistant

Education & Experience: Any Graduation with 2 years of experience.

Job Description: Office assistant has to handle day day work of office work, which include organizing files, scheduling appointments, assisting the office staff, maintaining files and registers, accounting bills, managing mails, preparing documents in word / excel sheet etc.

Duration: 8 months.

Compensation: Consolidate Salary Rs. 25,000/

HOW TO APPLY ONLINE

Interested candidates may apply for the position by sending their detailed Curriculum Vitae through email to hbeck@tiss.edu (with subject line”Senior Research Officer/Research Officer/Research Assistant/R&R Consultant/Data Analyst”). To check more details and other vacancies, check the official website of TISS.

ABOUT TISS

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) which was established in 1936 is a deemed university fully funded by the University Grant Commission (UGC), Government of India. The TISS offers 50 Master Degree Programmes in a range of socially relevant inter-disciplinary of social work, social sciences, health, management, labour studies, habitat studies and rural development from its Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati and Hyderabad Campuses. It has a strong M.Phil/Ph.D programme a high degree of freedom and autonomy shape the positive work ethos and creativity in the Institute. The TISS offers a very challenging but fulfilling academic environment and opportunities to scholars committed to creating a just society through education, generation of knowledge and field action.