TMC Recruitment 2022: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications from eligible and interested candidates to apply for the various posts including that of Nurse, Field Investigator, Lab Technician, and others. Note, the post is available in the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Center, Mullanpur, Punjab. All interested applicants will have to appear for the walk-in interview beginning from February 17, 2022.

As per the released notification, this recruitment drive will fill up 29 posts in the organization. The interview round will end on February 18, 2022. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility on the official website of Tata Memorial Centre — tmc.gov.in

Important Dates

Date for Walk-in-interview: 17-18 February 2022

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Field Investigator: 04

Lab Technician: 01

Office Assistant / Computer Operator: 01

Project Coordinator for Survey: 01

Nurse: 18

Helper: 03

Ayah: 01

TMC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Field Investigator: Any Graduate.

Any Graduate. Lab Technician- B.Sc. with DMLT or DMLT with 5 Year’s experience.

B.Sc. with DMLT or DMLT with 5 Year’s experience. Office Assistant / Computer Operator: BBA/BCS With M.Sc. (IT) course

BBA/BCS With M.Sc. (IT) course Project Coordinator for Survey: Any Post Graduate Degree

Any Post Graduate Degree Nurse: B.Sc. Nursing / General Nursing & Mid wifery (Registered with INC/ MNC)

B.Sc. Nursing / General Nursing & Mid wifery (Registered with INC/ MNC) Helper: HSC Passed

HSC Passed Ayah: 10Th Passed

TMC Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Field Investigator: Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000

Lab Technician: Rs 15,000 to 25,000

Office Assistant / Computer Operator: Rs 12,000 to Rs 22,000

Project Coordinator for Survey-25,000 to 40,000

Nurse-20,000 to 40,000

Helper-10,000 to 20,000

Ayah-10,000 to 20,000

How to Apply

Interested candidates may come along with Bio-data, recent passport size photograph, Xerox copy of PANCARD/ADHAR, original certificates, experience certificate and one set of attested copies of all certificates. To know more about the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification released by the Tata Memorial Centre.