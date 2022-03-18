TN MRB Recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for the post of Dark Room Assistant in Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Services. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of TN MRB, mrb.tn.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is April 5, 2022. As per the released notification, a total of 209 posts will be filled.Also Read - RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Registration For 1012 Posts to Begin Soon at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

TN MRB Recruitment 2022: All Details Here

Recruitment board: Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board

Mode of Application: Online

Official Website: mrb.tn.gov.in

Number of vacancy: 209 posts

Name of the post: Dark Room Assistant

Commencement of submission of online application: 16 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 5 April 2022

TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: A pass in Higher Secondary Course with Science Subjects (a) Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology; (or) (b) Physics, Chemistry, Biology and any one of the related subjects (viz) Mathematics or Computer Science; and Certificate of having successfully completed the training course for Dark Room Assistant of any Institution recognised by the State Government (or) Government of India.

Selection Process:

Selection will be made based on the marks scored by the candidates in their academic and technical qualification(s). There will be no oral test (Interview) for the post. For more details on the TN MRB Recruitment application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates are required to visit the Medical Services Recruitment Board’s website www.mrb.tn.gov.in. Alternatively, candidates can also apply from the direct link given below.

TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Apply Online