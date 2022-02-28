TN MRB Recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board, TNMRB has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Pharmacist in various disciplines. Those interested can apply for the same through the official website, mrb.tn.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 84 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is March 17, 2022. For Further details on TN MRB Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - KPTCL Recruitment 2022: Only One Day Left to Apply For 1492 Posts on kptcl.karnataka.gov.in

TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Pharmacist (Homoeopathy): 03

Pharmacist (Unani): 02

Pharmacist (Ayurveda): 06

Pharmacist (Siddha): 73

TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Pharmacist (Homoeopathy) : Diploma in Indian System of Medicine; (or) Diploma in Pharmacy in Homoeopathy; (or) Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy (DIP) conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

: Diploma in Indian System of Medicine; (or) Diploma in Pharmacy in Homoeopathy; (or) Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy (DIP) conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu. Pharmacist (Unani): Diploma in Indian System of Medicine; (or) Diploma in Pharmacy in Unani; (or) Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy (DIP) conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Diploma in Indian System of Medicine; (or) Diploma in Pharmacy in Unani; (or) Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy (DIP) conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu. Pharmacist (Ayurveda): Diploma in Indian System of Medicine; (or) Diploma in Pharmacy in Ayurveda; (or)Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy (DIP) conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

For more details about the education qualification, age limit, and other related details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below. Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2022: Application Process to End Soon For 950 Posts; Apply Now at rbi.org.in

TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay Rs 600 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ SCA/ DAP(PH) category are required to pay Rs 300 as an application fee. Also Read - TFRI Recruitment 2022: Only Few Days Left to Apply For 42 Posts at tfri.icfre.gov.in

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above-mentioned posts through the official website of Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board, mrb.tn.gov.in. One can apply for the posts through the direct link given below.