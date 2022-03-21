TN MRB Recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for the post of Junior Analyst. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of TN MRB, mrb.tn.gov.in. The online application process will end on April 5, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 29 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Read below for selection process, eligibility criteria and others.Also Read - IRCON Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 25 Posts at ircon.org| Check Vacancy, Other Details Here

TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last date for submission of Application (only through Online Registration) and online payment: April 5, 2022

TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy

Junior Analyst: 29 posts

TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must have a Master's Degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Dairy Chemistry or Food Technology, Food and Nutrition or Bachelor's Degree inTechnology in Dairy /Oil or Veterinary Sciences from a University recognized by the University Grants Commission.

Selection Procedure: Selection will be made based on the marks obtained in the written examination/ CBT, duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation of the Government of Tamil Nadu and other conditions prescribed in the notification.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates are required to visit the Medical Services Recruitment Board’s website www.mrb.tn.gov.in.