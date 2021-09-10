TN TRB Recruitment 2021: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has released a notification for Post Graduate Assistant posts on September 9, 2021. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can apply on the official website of the board. The candidates can also get all the important information on trb.tn.nic.in. It is important to note that a total number of vacancies under this recruitment drive is 2207.Also Read - ICAI Recruitment 2021 for Assistant, UDC and LDC Post: Download Notification on icai.org | Know Salary, Eligibility Here

Here are some important details:

The online registration process would begin on September 16, 2021.

The last date to fill the application form is October 17, 2021.

The exam is scheduled to be held on November 13, 14, and 15, 2021.

The candidates have to pay an examination fee of Rs.500.

Candidates falling under reserved category will have to pay Rs. 250.

The candidates are asked to through the eligibility criteria and other details available on TN TRB Recruitment 2021 notification before filling the application form. The registration form would be scrutinized and only selected candidates will be called for written exam.

TN TRB Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details (School Education Department)

Name of the subject Number of vacancies Tamil 271 English 192 Mathematics 114 Physics 97 Chemistry 191 Botany 92 Zoology 109 Commerce 313 Economics 289 History 115 Geography 12 Political Science 14 Home Science 3 Bio-Chemistry 1 Indian Culture 3 Physical Director Grade I 39 44

The candidates must note that they should apply only through online mode. The original documents uploaded during registration should be submitted by the candidate at the time of Certificate Verification stage.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the eligibility criteria below: