TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on Wednesday released a notification for Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV). Eligible candidates will be hired for the various Group 4 posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the eligibility criteria, age limit from the official website of TNPSC, tnpsc.gov.in. The TNPSC Group 4 Preliminary exams will be held on July 24, 2022. The exam is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM and conclude at 12:30 PM. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 7301 vacancies will be filled in various departments of the Commission.

Important Dates to Remember

Last date for submission of online application: April 28, 2022

Date and Time of Written Examination: July 24,

Vacancy Details

Village Administrative Officer

Junior Assistant(Security)

Junior Assistant (Non – Security)

Bill Collector, Grade-I

Typist

Steno-Typist (Grade–III)

Store Keeper in Tamizhagam Guest House, Udhagamandalam

Junior Assistant in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board

Junior Assistant in Tamil Nadu Housing Board

Bill Collector in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board

Steno-Typist (Grade–III) in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board

TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Village Administrative Officer: Must possess Minimum General Educational Qualification viz., Must have passed S.S.L.C Public Examination or its equivalent with eligibility for admission to Higher Secondary Courses of Studies (or) to College Courses of Studies.

Junior Assistant in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board: Must have passed H.S.C Public Examination or its equivalent with eligibility for admission to College Courses of studies.

Registration Fee: Rs 150 Examination Fee: Rs 100

TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced in the Commission’s website for uploading all the certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification.

How to Apply?

Interested candidates can click on the link given below to apply for the posts.