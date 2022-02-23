TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for various Group 2 Posts. Those who are interested can apply for the same through the official website, of TNPSC, tnpsc.gov.in. The online application for TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2022 has commenced from today, February 23, 2022.Also Read - UP Police Recruitment 2022: Last Date Extended For 2430 Posts; Apply Online at uppbpb.gov.in

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 5529 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. For further details on TNPSC Recruitment 2022, please scroll down. Also Read - BSNL Recruitment 2022: Registration For 24 Posts Begins at portal.mhrdnats.gov.in| Deets Inside

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

TNPSC Group 2 Notification Date: February 23, 2022

Last date of TNPSC Group 2 online registration: March 23, 2022

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam Date: May 21, 2022(9.30 AM to 12.30 PM)

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam Result Date: June 5, 2022

TNPSC Group 2 Mains Exam Date: September 2022

TNPSC Group 2 Main Exam Result Date: December 2022

Certificate Verification: January 2023

Oral Test (Interview): February 2023

Counselling for Interview Posts: February 2023

Counselling for Non-Interview Posts: February 2023

Vacancy Details

Group II: 116

Group II A: 5413

TNPSC Group 2Recruitment 2022: Education Qualification

To know about the education qualification, age limit, and other related details, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification shared below. Also Read - Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Registration For 202 Posts Begins Tomorrow at indianbank.in| Here's Direct Link

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

For the Interview posts, candidates will be selected on the basis of the preliminary examination, Mains written Examination, and Oral Test. For Non- Interview posts, candidates will be selected on the basis of Preliminary examination and Main written examination.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Group 2 posts through the official website —tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates must note that an application fee of Rs 150 has to be deposited upon registering as a new user.