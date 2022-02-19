TNPSC Recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will soon release a recruitment notification for the various Group 2 Posts. Those who are interested can apply for the same through the official website, of TNPSC, tnpsc.gov.in,once the notification is released. According to the reports, the online application for TNPSC Recruitment 2022 will begin from February 23, 2022.Also Read - Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration Begins Today; Check Details Here

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 5529 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details. Also Read - JSSC Recruitment 2021: Registration Date Extended for 956 Posts; Apply Online at jssc.nic.in

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies Also Read - VMC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Junior Clerk, Other Posts on vmc.gov.in; Apply Before This Date

II: 116

II A: 5413

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

TNPSC Group 2 Notification Date: February 23, 2022

Last date of TNPSC Group 2 online registration: March 23, 2022

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam Date: May 21, 2022

TNPSC Group 2 Mains Exam Result Date: June 5, 2022

TNPSC Group 2 Mains Exam Date: September 2022

TNPSC Group 2 Main Exam Result Date: December 2022

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Education Qualification

The candidate should be a graduate from any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or any other Educational Institution established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

There will be two stages of the TNPSC Group 2 recruitment known as Combined Civil Services Exam 2. The first stage will be the Preliminary Examination of 300 marks. The second stage will be the main written examination and oral test/counseling comprising of 750 and 100 marks respectively.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Group 2 posts through the official website —tnpsc.gov.in.