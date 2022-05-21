TNPSC Recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC has invited applications from candidates professing Hindu Religion only to apply for Executive Officer, Grade-IV included in Group-VIII Services. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of the application form is June 18. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 36 vacancies. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.Also Read - NHAI Recruitment 2022: Registration For Manager, Other Posts Begins at nhai.gov.in| Read Details Here

TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Executive Officer, Grade-IV: 36 posts

TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Date of Notification: May 20, 2022

Last date for submission of application: June 18, 2022

Date and Time of Written Examination: Paper I: September 11, 2022

Date and Time of Written Examination: Paper II: September 11, 2022

TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a salary in the range of Rs.19,500 –71900.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

A pass in the SSLC Examination with eligibility for admission to College courses of studies in the Universities in this State. (11 years course of study)

A pass in the SSLC Examination of this State. (10 years course of study)

TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam. For more details, candidates can check the official notification shared below.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

It is mandatory for applicants to register their basic particulars through one-time online registration system on payment of Rs.150/- (Rupees One Hundred and Fifty only) towards registration fee and then they should apply online for this recruitment.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?