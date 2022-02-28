TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Director of Town and Country Planning. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Commission, tnpsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 29 posts will be filled in the organization.Also Read - SAIL Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 35 Apprentice Posts; Apply Online at sail.co.in

Important Dates to Remember

Date of Notification: February 25, 2022

Last date for submission of online application: March 26, 2022

Vacancy Details

Assistant Director of Town and Country Planning: 29 posts

Examination Fee: A total of Rs 200 as an examination fee should be paid at the time of submitting the online application.

Registration fee: The official notice reads, "It is mandatory for applicants to register their basic particulars through one – time online registration system on payment of Rs. 150/- (Rupees One hundred and fifty only) towards registration fee and then they should apply online for this recruitment."

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Selection will be made in two stages i.e., (i) Written Examination and (ii) Oral Test in the shape of an interview. The final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the written examination and oral test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs 56,100 – Rs 2,05,700.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Post Graduate Degree in Town or City or Urban or Housing or Country or Rural or Infrastructure or Regional

or Transport or Environmental Planning from a recognized University or Institute.

or Transport or Environmental Planning from a recognized University or Institute. Must be an Associate of the Institute of Architects or possess B.Arch Degree or possess Degree or Diploma

recognized and equivalent to the National Diploma in Architecture with experience in Town Planning works for a period of not less than three years in a Town Planning Department of Government or in the Statutory Boards or Urban Authorities or Universities or Recognized Research Institutions or Public Sector Undertakings or SemiGovernment or Statutory or Autonomous Organisations or Local Bodies.

For more details on the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details, click on the link given below.

How to Apply?

One can click on the link given below to apply for the posts.