TNPSC Recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the post of District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) in the Social Defence Department. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 30, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 16 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details:

Vacancy Details

District Child Protection Officer: 16 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: In order to apply, a candidate must have a degree in Sociology or Social Work or Psychology or Child Development or Criminology of any University or Institution recognized by theUniversity Grants Commission or Institution recognized by the Government. For more details, check the official notification shared below.

Application Fees

It is mandatory for applicants to register their basic particulars through a one-time online registration system on payment of Rs 150. The examination fee of Rs 200 should be paid at the time of submitting the online application.

Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Written Exam: The written exam will be held in the Computer Based Test(CBT) mode. The exam will be conducted on June 19 in two shifts. The first shift for Paper I will begin at 9:30 AM and will conclude at 12: 30 PM. The second shift for Paper-II will begin at 2:00 PM and conclude till 5:00 PM.

Oral Test in the shape of an interview.

The official notification reads, “The final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the CBT examination and oral test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.”

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?