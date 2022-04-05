TPSC Recruitment 2022: The Tripura Public Service Commission, TPSC has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the post of Assistant Professor, Group-A Gazetted, Government (General) Degree Colleges. Those who want to apply for the positions can do so by visiting the official website of TPSC, tpsc.tripura.gov.in. The online application process for TPSC Recruitment will commence from today, April 05, 2022. Applicants can apply for the position till May 4, 2022. According to the official notification, a total of 40 vacancies will be filled in the organization.Also Read - Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: 10th Pass Candidates Can Apply For Various Posts | Check Salary, Eligibility Here

Important Dates to Remember

The online application begins: April 05, 2022

The online application ends: May 04, 2022

Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor: 40 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: A Master’s Degree with 55 % of the marks(or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Age Limit: Maximum 40 years as on May 05, 2022. Candidates applying for the positions can check the education qualification, age limit through the official notification shared below.

TPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts between April 05 to May 04 through the official website of the Commission, tpsc.tripura.gov.in.