TPSC Recruitment 2022: Tripura Public Service Commission, TPSC has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the post of Basic Teacher Group-A Gazetted in different disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for TPSC Recruitment 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission, tpsc.tripura.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 34 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Applicants can apply before February 28 upto 5:30 PM. For further details on TPSC Recruitment 2022, please scroll below.

Important Dates

The last date to apply for the posts: February 28, 2022

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Anatomy: 01

Physiology: 02

Biochemistry: 02

Pathology:02

Microbiology: 01

Pharmacology: 01

Forensic Medicine: 02

Community Medicine: 02

Respiratory Medicine: 01

Dermatology(Skin): o1

Blood Bank: 01

PMR: 01

Pediatrics: 02

General Surgery: 02

Orthopaedics: 02

Obst and Gynae: 02

Radio Diagnosis(Radiology): 01

Otorhinolaryngology: 01

Ophthalmology(Eye): 01

TPSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Age Limit: Upto 40 years as on February 28, 2022.

TPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Recognised Postgraduate Medical Qualification (MD/MS/DNB) as applicable for discipline.

TPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs 400 as an application fee. Candidates belonging ST/SC/BPL card holders/PwD category are required to Rs 350 as an application fee.

TPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply online?