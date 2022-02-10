TPSC Recruitment 2022: Tripura Public Service Commission, TPSC has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the post of Basic Teacher Group-A Gazetted in different disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for TPSC Recruitment 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission, tpsc.tripura.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 34 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - UP NHM Recruitment 2022: Only Three Days Left to Apply For 4000 Posts at upnrhm.gov.in
Applicants can apply before February 28 upto 5:30 PM. For further details on TPSC Recruitment 2022, please scroll below.
Important Dates
- The last date to apply for the posts: February 28, 2022
Vacancy Details
Name of the posts and the number of vacancies
- Anatomy: 01
- Physiology: 02
- Biochemistry: 02
- Pathology:02
- Microbiology: 01
- Pharmacology: 01
- Forensic Medicine: 02
- Community Medicine: 02
- Respiratory Medicine: 01
- Dermatology(Skin): o1
- Blood Bank: 01
- PMR: 01
- Pediatrics: 02
- General Surgery: 02
- Orthopaedics: 02
- Obst and Gynae: 02
- Radio Diagnosis(Radiology): 01
- Otorhinolaryngology: 01
- Ophthalmology(Eye): 01
TPSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
Age Limit: Upto 40 years as on February 28, 2022.
TPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Recognised Postgraduate Medical Qualification (MD/MS/DNB) as applicable for discipline.
TPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs 400 as an application fee. Candidates belonging ST/SC/BPL card holders/PwD category are required to Rs 350 as an application fee.
TPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply online?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 28, 2022, through the official website —tpsc.tripura.gov.in. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below.