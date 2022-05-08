TPSC Recruitment 2022: The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Professor in Kokborok, Group-A Gazetted, Govt. (General) Degree Colleges, Tripura under Education(Higher) Deptt. Interested candidates can apply for the positions through the official website of TPSC i.e. tpsc.tripura.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is June 08, 2022. A total of 22 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For further details on TPSC Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply For Junior Research Fellow Posts| Check Eligibility, Other Details

TPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates to Remember

Last date of submission of online application: June 08, 2022

TPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor in Kokborok: 22 posts

TPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Master’s degree with at least 55% of the marks (or equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the grading system is followed) in Kokborok subject from an Indian University. To apply online, candidates must click on the link given below. Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 922 Posts Before May 28| Check Details Here

TPSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

To apply for the posts, a candidate must not be above the age of 40 years as of June 08, 2022. Also Read - ICAR IARI Recruitment 2022: Registration For 462 Posts Begins at iari.res.in| Check Details Here

TPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

The selection process will be held in two successive stages namely written examination and interview. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the official notification given below

How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online at tpsc.tripura.gov.in on or before June 08, 2022. Candidates can save, download, and take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference.