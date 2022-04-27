TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Group 1 service posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —www.tspsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 31. The online application will begin from May 2, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 503 posts in the organization. For more details, please scroll down.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card to Release Soon: Check Official Website; Steps to Download Hall Ticket
TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
- The online application will begin from: May 2
- The online application will end: May 31
TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
The details of vacancies are given below
Name of the Post and No. of Vacancies
- Deputy Collector [ Civil Services, (Executive Branch): 42 posts
- Deputy Superintendent of Police Category – II (Police Service): 91 posts
- Commercial Tax Officer (Commercial Tax Services): 48 posts
- Regional Transport Officer (Transport Service): 04 posts
- District Panchayat Officer (Panchayat Services): 05 posts
- District Registrar (Registration Services): 05 posts
- Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Men) (Jails Service): 02 posts
- Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Labour Service): 08 posts
- Assistant Excise Superintendent (Excise Service): 26 posts
- Municipal Commissioner – Grade-II (Municipal Administrative Service): 41 posts
- Assistant Director (Social Welfare) including District Social Welfare Officer (Social Welfare Service): 03 posts
- District Backward Classes Welfare Officer including Assistant Director (District Backward Classes Development Officer) (Backward Classes Welfare Service): 05 posts
- District Tribal Welfare Officer (Tribal Welfare Service): 02 posts
- District Employment Officer (Employment Service):02 posts
- Administrative Officer including Lay Secretary & Treasurer Grade II (Medical & Health Services): 20 posts
- Assistant Treasury Officer / Assistant Accounts Officer / Assistant Lecturer in the Training College and School(Treasuries and Accounts Service): 38 posts
- Assistant Audit Officer (State Audit Service): 40 posts
- Mandal Parishad Development Officer (Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Service): 121 posts
TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, and other details in the notification below.
TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of TSPSC at www.tspsc.gov.in.