TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Group 1 service posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —www.tspsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 31. The online application will begin from May 2, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 503 posts in the organization. For more details, please scroll down.

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application will begin from: May 2

The online application will end: May 31

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

The details of vacancies are given below

Name of the Post and No. of Vacancies

Deputy Collector [ Civil Services, (Executive Branch): 42 posts

Deputy Superintendent of Police Category – II (Police Service): 91 posts

Commercial Tax Officer (Commercial Tax Services): 48 posts

Regional Transport Officer (Transport Service): 04 posts

District Panchayat Officer (Panchayat Services): 05 posts

District Registrar (Registration Services): 05 posts

Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Men) (Jails Service): 02 posts

Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Labour Service): 08 posts

Assistant Excise Superintendent (Excise Service): 26 posts

Municipal Commissioner – Grade-II (Municipal Administrative Service): 41 posts

Assistant Director (Social Welfare) including District Social Welfare Officer (Social Welfare Service): 03 posts

District Backward Classes Welfare Officer including Assistant Director (District Backward Classes Development Officer) (Backward Classes Welfare Service): 05 posts

District Tribal Welfare Officer (Tribal Welfare Service): 02 posts

District Employment Officer (Employment Service):02 posts

Administrative Officer including Lay Secretary & Treasurer Grade II (Medical & Health Services): 20 posts

Assistant Treasury Officer / Assistant Accounts Officer / Assistant Lecturer in the Training College and School(Treasuries and Accounts Service): 38 posts

Assistant Audit Officer (State Audit Service): 40 posts

Mandal Parishad Development Officer (Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Service): 121 posts

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, and other details in the notification below.

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of TSPSC at www.tspsc.gov.in.