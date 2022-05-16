TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), Telangana Government has released a recruitment notification for the posts of Junior Lineman (JLM), and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of TSSPDCL at tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in and www.tssouthernpower.com. A total of 1271 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. It is to be noted that the detailed notification for the Junior Lineman and Sub Engineer/ Electrical will be issued shortly. For further details on TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022, please scroll below. Note, all the details shared below are for the post of Assistant Engineer/(Electrical).Also Read - TANCET 2022 Result Date Announced by Anna University; Check Details Here

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for Payment of Fee: May 12

Starting date of submission of online application: May 12

Last date for payment of Fee Online: June 06, 2022 (upto 5:00 pm)

Last date for submission of Online Application: June 06, 2022 (upto 11:59 pm)

Downloading of Hall tickets from: July 11, 2022

Date of examination: July 17, 2022

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the post and the number of vacancies

Junior Lineman: 1000 posts

Sub Engineer/ Electrical: 201 posts

Assistant Engineer/(Electrical): 70 posts

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Engineer/(Electrical): Must possess a Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering/ Electrical and Electronics Engineering of a Recognized University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provincial Act, or a State Act (or) an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission / AICTE (or) any other qualification recognized as equivalent thereto (or) a pass in Section-‘A’ & ‘B’ of A.M.I.E. examination conducted by Institute of Engineers in Electrical/ Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit through the official notification shared below:

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 to 44 years of age.

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Candidates applying for the posts can submit their applications form through online mode at tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in.