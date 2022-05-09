TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), Telangana Government will soon release a recruitment notification for the posts of Junior Lineman (JLM), Junior Engineer (JE), and others. As per reports, a total of 1271 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Once the notification is out, Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of TSSPDCL at tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in and www.tssouthernpower.com. Meanwhile, the detailed notification is expected to release on or after May 11, 2022. For further details on TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022, please scroll below.Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 21,000; Graduates Can Apply For 86 Posts at becil.com

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Short recruitment notice issued on: May 9, 2022

Detailed TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022 Notification to release: May 11, 2022

Start Date of Submission of Online Application: May 11(tentative)

Closing Date of Submission of Online Application: to release soon

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1271 vacancies will be filled.

Name of the post and the number of vacancies

Junior Lineman: 1000 posts

Sub Engineer/ Electrical: 201 posts

Assistant Engineer/ Electrical: 70 posts

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Junior Lineman: SSLC/SSC/10th Class with I.T.I. qualification in Electrical Trade/ Wireman or 2 years Intermediate Vocational course in Electrical Trade only from a recognized Institution/ Board of combined A.P/Telangana State Education Department as on the date of notification. Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above are advised to check the education qualification, and age limit through the official notification(once released).

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?