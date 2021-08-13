UBI Recruitment 2021: The Union Bank of India has invited applications for the recruitment of Specialist Officer Posts against UBI Recruitment 2021. Eligible candidates who are willing to apply for these posts can check the latest notification by visiting the bank’s official website — unionbankofindia.co.in. Candidates should note that the last date to apply for these posts is September 3, 2021.Also Read - Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Find Jobs For Various Posts, No Exam Required, Class 10th Candidates Can Apply | Find Vacancy, Salary Details

UBI has sought applications for recruitment to 347 posts for Senior Manager, Assistant Manager, Manager, Forex, Assistant Manager, Technical Matter, Manager, Risk, Manager, Civil Engineer, Manager, Architect and others. Candidates should note that the minimum age of the applicants for these posts should not be less than 20 years and not more than 40 years.

UBI Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date of application – 12 August 2021

Last date for submission of online application – September 3, 2021

Last date for printing of online application form – September 18, 2021

UBI Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

First of all go to the official website – unionbankofindia.co.in

Click on the Recruitments tab.

Now click on Current Recruitment.

Click on Apply Online for the post of Specialist Officer, a new window will pop up.

Candidates have to register first and then apply online.

Candidates will have to submit a scanned copy of the photograph, an image of the signature, and other documents.

Candidates can pay the fee online through net banking or any other mode of payment like credit or debit card.

Pay the application fee.

Take a print out of the form for future reference.

UBI Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

For selection to the post of Specialist Officer, an online examination will be conducted by UBI followed by a personal interview. The online exam will be an MCQ type comprising subjects like Language Ability, Aptitude, Reasoning and Maths. For further information related to UBI Recruitment 2021 for Specialist Officer posts, candidates can visit the official website.